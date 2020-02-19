DETOX: BETTER NOW THAN LATER



Thanks to Dr. Patrick Gentempo



Like the Viet Cong, we're surrounded by adversaries with nearly unlimited resources to harm us and take us down. Guess what? The U.S. retreated with its tail between its legs and left throngs of loyal yet screaming Vietnamese collaborators on the tarmac to fend for themselves as the departing helicopter dust settled. Despite Agent Orange and Project Popeye, the scrappy Viet Cong prevailed against the mightiest military power on the planet. Be like the Viet Cong who NEVER gave up or like David who left Goliath in a still harmless heap on the ground. Sitting still and doing nothing is not an option when people who are not nice or loving have you in their cross hairs.