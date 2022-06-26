EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST! LEFTIST MOB ATTACKS INFOWARS REPORTERS IN FRONT OF U.S. SUPREME COURT IN D.C.Alex Jones goes live on this emergency Saturday broadcast to cover current events and check in live with Savanah Hernandez and Drew Hernandez from in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in D.C.

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