Sparks flying in encounter with Commissioner Vera Jourova on the Digital Green Certificate

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Cristian Terhes.Jun 22, 2022 Commissioner Vera Jourova claimed in the COVID Committee, on June 21, that the Digital Green Certificate has not forced people to be vaccinated. The European Commission keeps refusing to publish the contracts with vaccine producers. Is this fare?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iq1TUqSlXwg