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Dr. Simone Gold - America's Frontline Doctors (800,000 Joined) with Dr. Reiner Füllmich
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592 views • July 21, 2021
America's Frontline Doctors speaking at Dr. Reiner Füllmich's legal investigative 'Corona meeting! 800,000 have joined the movement to support the fight against the fake pandemic! https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://odysee.com/@LongXXvids:c/Dr.-Simone-Gold---CA-54:6
https://odysee.com/@LongXXvids:c/Dr.-Simone-Gold---CA-54:6
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