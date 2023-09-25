Create New Account
The top organization that managed Warp Speed was the NSA, a spy agency!
The Real Dr Judy
It’s not Warp Speed, it started in 1980 at Ft Detrick, MD, when they just changed the sign from Institute of Biowarfare to National Cancer Institute! Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield injected the military with HIV in the 90s and they know it!


Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v3je95a-dr.-judy-mikovits-was-president-trump-lied-to-about-operation-warp-speed.html

