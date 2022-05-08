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Single World Government Ushered In By 'WHO' Covid-19 "Emergency" Weaponized To Overthrow Sovereignty
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340 views • May 08, 2022
From a "Health & Safety" crisis to the war on Freedom. James Roguski joins The Stew Peters Show to discuss the World Health Organization's plot to enact a permanent state of emergency, globally! If this is allowed, our freedoms are doomed!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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