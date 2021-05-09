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How to attach inner & outer plastic-sheet covering -- to Zip-tie Dome Kits/ greenhouses
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124 views • May 09, 2021
PVC pre-cut 1-inch pipe insert into pre-drilled PVC 6-inch hubs, and lock with Zip-ties -- for 16-foot rigid geodesic structure. You can now cover the outer surface with ordinary sheet plastic (with more zip-ties locking the sheet plastic to each hub. For greenhouse added insulation, you can lock more sheet plastic to inner hubs to form a second inner wall (having air pocket between walls).
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