Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DRAWING THE LINE
channel image
RealNeuroLink
74 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
20 views
Published Yesterday

Your natural neuro-link to reality is real (repels UN simulation rules predicating belief that truth is a function of collective consensus, dubbed filter-verse by Julian Assange) so the intelligent directive function of Godly universal divine principles (equilibrium, freedom, equality, etc.) integrates the three instincts informing reason, making you more human (sane)...

https://metatalknews.com/contact

Keywords
natural healthscience and technologyreal neuro link

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket