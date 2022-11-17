Removing Children?! | About GEORGE With Gene Ho

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What is happening to our children?
In this episode of About GEORGE With Gene Ho, Gene speaks with Writeside Blonde about the detrimental wokeness being implemented in education systems.
See this full episode of About GEORGE and more at:
https://bit.ly/about-george-ep-22
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www.AMPNews.US