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[Mar 28, 2019] Discussing Nephilim and the Last Days on The End Time Tribune (5/20/11) (13.6K views on YouTube)
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72 views • March 16, 2021
This was a candid conversation I had with Matthew Miller on his show End Time Tribune back in May of 2011. We spent time discussing Nephilim (including whether or not there was a second incursion), Nimrod, Babylon, the Rapture, Torah and more.
Kinda funny listening to how passionate I was back then about the Firmament as an "ice canopy" before the Flood (taking my cues from Kent Hovind, Carl Baugh and the like). Oh well, live and learn. Always growing and being refined.
The blog (written back in 2011) I refer to in this interview (and in some of the others) can be seen here: http://www.babylonrisingblog.com/
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Kinda funny listening to how passionate I was back then about the Firmament as an "ice canopy" before the Flood (taking my cues from Kent Hovind, Carl Baugh and the like). Oh well, live and learn. Always growing and being refined.
The blog (written back in 2011) I refer to in this interview (and in some of the others) can be seen here: http://www.babylonrisingblog.com/
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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