Avalanche Out Of Credit & Into Gold

Looming Credit Collapse & Banking Crisis: Got Bullion?

* Central banks can’t get enough of it.

* Everybody is so underexposed to it.

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers’ temple.





READ:

• Why Gold Is Always Money

• Why The Dollar Is Finished

• Gold Is Replacing The Dollar





The full webcast is linked below.





As Good As Gold Australia | Alasdair Macleod: This Is Serious! 2024 Avalanche To Get Out Of Credit & Into Gold (27 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/kQZgfsI-HrM