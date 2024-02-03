Create New Account
Avalanche Out Of Credit & Into Gold
Looming Credit Collapse & Banking Crisis: Got Bullion?

* Central banks can’t get enough of it.

* Everybody is so underexposed to it.

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers’ temple.


READ:

• Why Gold Is Always Money

• Why The Dollar Is Finished

• Gold Is Replacing The Dollar


The full webcast is linked below.


As Good As Gold Australia | Alasdair Macleod: This Is Serious! 2024 Avalanche To Get Out Of Credit & Into Gold (27 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/kQZgfsI-HrM

