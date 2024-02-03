Avalanche Out Of Credit & Into Gold

Looming Credit Collapse & Banking Crisis: Got Bullion?
* Central banks can’t get enough of it.
* Everybody is so underexposed to it.
* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.
* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).
* It is past time to cleanse the money changers’ temple.
READ:
• Gold Is Replacing The Dollar
The full webcast is linked below.
As Good As Gold Australia | Alasdair Macleod: This Is Serious! 2024 Avalanche To Get Out Of Credit & Into Gold (27 January 2024)
