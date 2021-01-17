Informed leaders, please make an informative DVD for widespread person to person dispersal...door to door, in the town square etc....we need this to go viral and reach the Sheeple

I am calling for great, informed minds such as Mike Adams, Dr Mercola, Sheriff Mack, Alex Jones...etc, etc. You get together NOW. 1/17 and choose between you a list of all the great minds that should be acknowledged by the blind population who is unaware of anyone besides their mainstream news anchors. You will become our new leaders. Your job in the next 72 hours is to rapidly produce a DVD with as much info as possible that you think might alert the masses. We the people have 3 days physically reach out to the sheeple and beg them to please listen....It needs to alert them about what is about to happen....M