Deep State Failures Seen Even By Dems

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver > www.DRSLikesGold.com <





My Pillow and My Store:

https://www.mypillow.com/otf

https://mystore.com/otf

Promo code at check out: OTF

If you prefer to talk to a human: 1-800-654-4398





Help keep yourself healthy. ZStack - https://zstacklife.com/?ref=DANRADIOSTYLE Coupon Code: DANRADIOSTYLE





A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM





It feels like those cartoons where a person steps on a rake and smacks their face only to stumble backwards to step on another. They are failing all over the place and some articles are coming out that suggest some key movements forward by the good guys has happened. This is a bit of a stranger video but nothing is what it seems like, is it? ;)





Merchandise:

On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us





Thank you for your support.

GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G2AJW?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2AJW

Donate $6.00 per month: https://buy.stripe.com/bIY28Lcs2cbh83S6or

Donate $17.00 per month: https://buy.stripe.com/9AQfZB3Vw6QXgAoaEG





Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe





Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH





Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle