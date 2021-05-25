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WHATEVER YOU ARE LIVING IS A MIRROR REFLECTION
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81 views • May 25, 2021
Communication from within is always reflected
Look to your children or relationships they will become as you are being
If you feel abused, it is you thinking you are the victim
Vulgarity creates more vulgarity
Angry creates more angry
Fear creates fear
Fun creates more fun
Happy creates more happy
Feel to which feels better
You will feel it in your emotions to what feels better
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
https://www.facebook.com/SuzanneMasseeSpiritualCoach
Look to your children or relationships they will become as you are being
If you feel abused, it is you thinking you are the victim
Vulgarity creates more vulgarity
Angry creates more angry
Fear creates fear
Fun creates more fun
Happy creates more happy
Feel to which feels better
You will feel it in your emotions to what feels better
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
https://www.facebook.com/SuzanneMasseeSpiritualCoach
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