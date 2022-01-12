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Obey Jesus...
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22 views • January 12, 2022
Many people say we don't need to obey Jesus anymore because He did all the work for us and died for our sins. But if that was the case why would He come here give commands of His followers, and teach us to do certain things? If His ultimate sacrifice doesn't inspire you to also love others as He loves us, then all your talk of belief and faith is empty and dead.
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For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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