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BENJAMIN FULFORD ON THE "INVASION" OF UKRAINE, A CRIMINAL STATE OF THE KHAZARIAN MAFIA
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482 views • March 09, 2022
YOU WILL↪↪↪REGRET NOT WATCHING THIIS OUTSTANDING VID💥
Full video: Benjamin Fulford Friday Q&A Video Interview 2/25/2022
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Full video: Benjamin Fulford Friday Q&A Video Interview 2/25/2022
https://benjaminfulford.net/2022/02/25/benjamin-fulford-friday-qa-video-interview-2-25-2022/
EU negotiating surrender to Russia, fake Biden government doomed
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