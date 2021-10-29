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Evidence Points to Wuhan Lab Leak as the Origin of COVID-19 - Sharri Markson
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58 views • October 29, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnqrdt-sharri-markson-evidence-points-to-wuhan-lab-leak-as-the-origin-of-covid-19-.html
Award-winning journalist Sharri Markson, who investigated the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, says that evidence clearly points to the Wuhan Institute of Virology—one of only 2 labs in the world that was performing gain-of-function research on coronaviruses—as the source of the leak of the virus. She also says that there was a deliberate decision by CCP authorities to cover it up and let the disease spread globally.
#Wuhan #SharriMarkson #WuhanInstituteofVirology
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Award-winning journalist Sharri Markson, who investigated the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, says that evidence clearly points to the Wuhan Institute of Virology—one of only 2 labs in the world that was performing gain-of-function research on coronaviruses—as the source of the leak of the virus. She also says that there was a deliberate decision by CCP authorities to cover it up and let the disease spread globally.
#Wuhan #SharriMarkson #WuhanInstituteofVirology
- - -
👉Watch EXCLUSIVE episodes only on Epoch TV: www.epochtv.com
🔵 Sign up for our newsletter👉 https://subscribe.theepochtimes.com/p/?page=emailtemp-atl1 so you don't miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.
💎Donate to support our work: https://donorbox.org/american-thought-leaders
💎Subscribe to The Epoch Times: http://readepoch.com/
Find out where you can watch us on cable TV: https://www.ntd.com/tv-providers.html
Follow Jan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JanJekielek
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThoughtLeaders/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/atl
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/AmericanThoughtLeaders
Telegram: https://t.me/AmThoughtLeader
Twitter: http://twitter.com/AmThoughtLeader
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/amthoughtleader
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