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Evidence Points to Wuhan Lab Leak as the Origin of COVID-19 - Sharri Markson
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https://rumble.com/vnqrdt-sharri-markson-evidence-points-to-wuhan-lab-leak-as-the-origin-of-covid-19-.html

Award-winning journalist Sharri Markson, who investigated the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, says that evidence clearly points to the Wuhan Institute of Virology—one of only 2 labs in the world that was performing gain-of-function research on coronaviruses—as the source of the leak of the virus. She also says that there was a deliberate decision by CCP authorities to cover it up and let the disease spread globally.

#Wuhan #SharriMarkson #WuhanInstituteofVirology

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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