What Comes Next

I suspect things will continue to degrade in the world for several more years leading up to an injection- and EMF-induced zombie apocalypse. I also think things are going to be awesome on the other side.





---





DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift

CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact

SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe

GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear

NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice