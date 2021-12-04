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MEP Christine Anderson's Epic Speech Opposing Vaccine Mandates
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161 views • December 04, 2021
Sourced from: https://rumble.com/vq3vqr-european-mep-christine-anderson-epic-speech-opposing-vaccine-mandates.html
Excerpted from: Rumble — On Oct 28, 2021, a group of MEPs held a press conference to voice their opposition to the EU's draconian "Green Pass" (Vaccine Passport), namely in relation to the European Parliament's plans to impose a digital 'Green Pass' in order to gain access to its official buildings. Among those opposing the new police state measure was Germany's Christine Anderson, who stated that she prefers jail to forced vaccination. In her epic address, she also said the following:
"I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug, and I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to and promises, in return, I will be granted freedom."
She adds, "Let’s be clear about one thing: No one grants me freedom for I am a free person."
On the issue of freedom and liberty, she offers no ambiguity. The clarity of her message, along with the historical context she offers regarding the corrupt nature of elites in government - makes a powerful statement for the ages.
Excerpted from: Rumble — On Oct 28, 2021, a group of MEPs held a press conference to voice their opposition to the EU's draconian "Green Pass" (Vaccine Passport), namely in relation to the European Parliament's plans to impose a digital 'Green Pass' in order to gain access to its official buildings. Among those opposing the new police state measure was Germany's Christine Anderson, who stated that she prefers jail to forced vaccination. In her epic address, she also said the following:
"I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug, and I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to and promises, in return, I will be granted freedom."
She adds, "Let’s be clear about one thing: No one grants me freedom for I am a free person."
On the issue of freedom and liberty, she offers no ambiguity. The clarity of her message, along with the historical context she offers regarding the corrupt nature of elites in government - makes a powerful statement for the ages.
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