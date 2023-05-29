Create New Account
The Remnant Church | WATCH Pastor Leon Benjamin LIVE | 05.25.23 | Is America ReAwakening? “Repent of Your Sins And Turn to God, for the Kingdom of Heaven Is Near.” - Jesus
Thrivetime Show
Published Yesterday

Yuval Noah Harari & Elon Musk | Why Do Harari & Musk Agree On Self-Driving Cars, Connecting Brains to Computers, Drugs, Artificial Intelligence, Universal Basic Income, mRNA Technology, Human / Machine Symbiosis, Macron & the WEF? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2q1u1y-yuval-noah-harari-and-elon-musk-why-do-harari-and-musk-agree-on.html

President Trump | President Trump ReTruthed the Following Video Calling Out Elon Musk, Ron DeSantis, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Dick Cheney, Adolf Hitler, the Devil, & The FBI!!! - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2py0ng-president-trump-president-trump-retruthed-the-following-video-calling.html

“Repent of Your Sins And Turn to God, for the Kingdom of Heaven Is Near.” - Jesus

The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950

americaremnant churchpastor leon benjamin

