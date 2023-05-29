The Remnant Church | WATCH Pastor Leon Benjamin LIVE | 05.25.23 | Is America ReAwakening? “Repent of Your Sins And Turn to God, for the Kingdom of Heaven Is Near.” - Jesus

Yuval Noah Harari & Elon Musk | Why Do Harari & Musk Agree On Self-Driving Cars, Connecting Brains to Computers, Drugs, Artificial Intelligence, Universal Basic Income, mRNA Technology, Human / Machine Symbiosis, Macron & the WEF? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2q1u1y-yuval-noah-harari-and-elon-musk-why-do-harari-and-musk-agree-on.html
President Trump | President Trump ReTruthed the Following Video Calling Out Elon Musk, Ron DeSantis, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Dick Cheney, Adolf Hitler, the Devil, & The FBI!!! - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2py0ng-president-trump-president-trump-retruthed-the-following-video-calling.html
“Repent of Your Sins And Turn to God, for the Kingdom of Heaven Is Near.” - Jesus
********************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.