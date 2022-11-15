Dr. Jane Ruby Show
November 14, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane interviews Counter-bioterrorism expert Dr. Tau Braun who explains that self-replicating nanoparticles in the C19 shots are programmed to grow venom ducts inside the human body. His theory is that the jabbed are growing live venom gland cells and other animal structures. Dr. Jane shows you the DOJ’s research using cone snail venom to make huge amounts of deadly synthetic conotoxins. They say that deep ocean cone snail venom is a serious threat to humans who never dive that deep! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
Website: drtaubraun.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ugjek-live-7pm-the-jabbed-are-growing-animal-venom-glands-and-ducts.html
