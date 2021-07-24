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ARIZONA AUDIT: ESTIMATED 311,000 'Phantom Voters' Were Discovered! Officials Move To Decertify Election (2021-7-23)
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220 views • July 24, 2021
Pro-Communist Democrats know their lies are generally exposed, and that although you may not know the intricacies involved with the theft of your vote, your voice, and our country, you do know who’s responsible for that theft and you will not stand for it.
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