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Microsurgeon - Games That Should Be Coming To The Intellivision Amico!
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1 view • May 25, 2020
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In this video Sara and I play the classic Imagic game Microsurgeon! In the game the player takes control of a tiny robot, Fantastic Voyage style, and pilots it inside a critically ill patient. Considered one of the most original games ever made for the Intellivision, the game makes good uses of the systems ability to generate complex backgrounds. A multi player version on the Amico would be awesome. Can’t wait to see what they do with it!
In this video Sara and I play the classic Imagic game Microsurgeon! In the game the player takes control of a tiny robot, Fantastic Voyage style, and pilots it inside a critically ill patient. Considered one of the most original games ever made for the Intellivision, the game makes good uses of the systems ability to generate complex backgrounds. A multi player version on the Amico would be awesome. Can’t wait to see what they do with it!
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