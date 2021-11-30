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Fully Vaccinated Pilot Got Covid-19
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120 views • November 30, 2021
TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed that a China Airlines pilot has contracted COVID-19 after flying from Los Angeles to Taiwan.
TAIPEI (The China Post) - El Centro de Mando Central de Epidemias (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) ha confirmado que un piloto de China Airlines ha contraído COVID-19 tras volar de Los Ángeles a Taiwán.
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TAIPEI (The China Post) - El Centro de Mando Central de Epidemias (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) ha confirmado que un piloto de China Airlines ha contraído COVID-19 tras volar de Los Ángeles a Taiwán.
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