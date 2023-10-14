Metaphysics 14. Perception Causes

Now that I've defined how I'm using the word 'perception,' I talk about problems philosophers create for themselves as a result of how they try to define it -- literally in terms of its hidden metaphysical cause. Here I propose a new approach to dealing with causes that is consistent with modern trends in science, i.e. proposing a causal process rather than causally responsible occult entities. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.
