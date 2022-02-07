Russia’s Putin Meets China’s Xi in Beijing

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02/02/2022 To please Russia, Xi Jinping is willing to sell out his people again: Vladimir Putin meets Xi Jinping ahead of the Winter Olympics and announces Russia’s new deal to supply China with 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas from its Far East.