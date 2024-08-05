Israel Awaits Attack From Iran And The Kamala Crash Disaster-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 5 2024

If you are a follower of the end times, today is your day to say the least. Lots of breaking news everywhere you look and all of it, from a worldly perspective, is bad and getting worse. In the Middle East, the United States is prepared at any moment for Iran, Hezbollah, Yemen and Hamas to launch an attack on Israel. On Wall Street, the stock market is reacting to the prospect of a Kamala Harris presidency, and it is in the process of crashing, shedding over $1 TRILLION in value so far. Welcome to the KamalaKrash. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, today is Day 304 of the Israel-Hamas War, and Day 1,603 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and you can literally feel the end times electricity in the air. In the Middle East, at any moment Israel could find themselves in a 5-front war eerily similar to the Six Day War. In the United States, after nearly 2 weeks of all news stories being about Kamala Harris becoming the next president, the stock market has made its comment on that prospect with an eye-popping stock market crash that is still ongoing, who knows how bad it will fall. In England, fed up with their government’s policy of endless illegal immigration, British citizens have begun vigilant justice in the streets as a response to the many rapes and murders illegals have been conducting since their arrival. So much to talk about today, almost impossible to know where to start first, but into the breach we go. TO THE FIGHT!!!