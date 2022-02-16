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Thousands take to Edmonton Streets for Third Weekly Protest as part of Freedom Convoy movement
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41 views • February 16, 2022
Rebel News.
Support our trucker protest coverage ► http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Edmonton's city council banned horn honking, but the convoy kept drawing freedom-minded people into its orbit.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid ► https://rebelne.ws/3HPEM1J
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuy7bl-thousands-take-to-edmonton-streets-for-third-weekly-protest-as-part-of-free.html
Support our trucker protest coverage ► http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Edmonton's city council banned horn honking, but the convoy kept drawing freedom-minded people into its orbit.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid ► https://rebelne.ws/3HPEM1J
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuy7bl-thousands-take-to-edmonton-streets-for-third-weekly-protest-as-part-of-free.html
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