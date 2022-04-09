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THIS is How You Know Ancient Egyptians had a Lost Ancient Technology…
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231 views • April 09, 2022
Bright Insight.
Remember when they said Ancient Egyptian stones were so precise, that a Razorblade, or even a hair couldn't fit between them? Well, THIS is what they meant by that. Did the the Egyptians have a lost ancient technology?
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxh950-this-is-how-you-know-ancient-egyptians-had-a-lost-ancient-technology.html
Remember when they said Ancient Egyptian stones were so precise, that a Razorblade, or even a hair couldn't fit between them? Well, THIS is what they meant by that. Did the the Egyptians have a lost ancient technology?
Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.
Help support me in my efforts by supporting me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Or, by contributing to my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/
Follow me on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxh950-this-is-how-you-know-ancient-egyptians-had-a-lost-ancient-technology.html
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