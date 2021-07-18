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COVID PLANDEMIC - A LONG PLANNED WELL ORGANIZED CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
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52 views • July 18, 2021
COVID PLANDEMIC - A LONG PLANNED WELL ORGANIZED CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
"The plague of ignorance that has encompassed man in his current Earthly challenge is one whose virus has over-taken the host of his heart. This ignorance has led him to forget that in the realms of the human experience the axioms of morality are as immutable and true as those of mathematics." - Claudia Pavonis
http://thecrowhouse.com
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
"The plague of ignorance that has encompassed man in his current Earthly challenge is one whose virus has over-taken the host of his heart. This ignorance has led him to forget that in the realms of the human experience the axioms of morality are as immutable and true as those of mathematics." - Claudia Pavonis
http://thecrowhouse.com
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
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