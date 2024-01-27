Police and Government are NEVER Held Accountable - The entire system is a Criminal one

It's pretty easy to see, if you bother to look, that the Courts are every bit as criminal as the Police are! The Politicians violate their oath and the Constitution, and are never held accountable!

The Police protect these criminals, and they also violate their oaths and the Constitution and are NEVER held accountable!





It's a Big Criminal Club, and YOU are not in it!





"Government" itself is a system of Slavery designed to deceive YOU into believing that you are FREE, when nothing is further from the truth!





People spend their entire lives fighting within the framework of this criminal system to change it, but it never changes because the criminals are firmly in control of the system itself!





NOBODY has the right to steal your labor or to take your life!

Yet "government" does these things EVERY DAY!





Government does not solve ANY problems....

It CREATES the problems, to keep YOU too busy to notice that you are a #Slave





Original video from James Freeman's channel on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@JamesFreeman1





Live and speak the TRUTH!