🦉🌃 The Mystery of Bird Migration 🏙️
The Good Question Podcast
Published 15 hours ago

Did you know when most birds migrate from one place to another?

If not let’s explore with Rebecca Heisman.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3qHnyjq

She Explains most birds migrate at night? And Artificial city lights can lead them astray, posing a danger.

Researchers are delving into this phenomenon, aiming to safeguard our feathered friends.

Learn more about efforts to protect migrating birds. 🦢🌌

Keywords
wild lifeurban environmentbird migration

