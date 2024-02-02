Newsmax | Trump Jr. gives honest take on RFK Jr., rips 'laughable' Haley | Eric Bolling The Balance
'DOING DEMOCRATS' BIDDING': Donald Trump Jr. joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss "uni-party" politics he sees Nikki Haley espousing, plus gives his honest take on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
