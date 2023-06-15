scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel entrevista a Nadiya Popel, ella es médico de Familia, y trabaja en el Hospital General Mateu Orfila en Menorca, exactamente medicina de urgencias. También conoce la fitoterapia, ozonoterapia, terapia de frecuencias Rife, magnetoterapia. Estudia terapia energética.
TEMA: los ojos, patologías y tratamientos(16 mayo 2023)
