BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WE AREN'T LOCKED IN HERE WITH YOU ⛓ YOU'RE TRAPPED IN HERE WITH US!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
664 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • 11 months ago

Summary of your existence...🤢


This is a bit of a personal one - VfB was quite disappointed by Alan Moore when he discovered that he LIED about the true identity of Jack the Ripper in his graphic novel FROM HELL [drawn by Eddie Campbell] - it turns out that Aaron Kosminsky was the true culprit, but Alan goes through fantastic linguistic gymnastics to misdirect you


Considering that doing so serves no true well-meaning purpose, it seems to me that the arch magician signed up to be a prison guard [Agent Smith] in this MATRIX - but RED PILLS don't expire, lad


The title came from Rorschach's announcement to the other prisoners after a failed assault on his person, from WATCHMEN


Source: https://gab.com/Vorontzov/posts/112573859351082422


Thumbnail: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/27232772723954199/

Keywords
prisonmisdirectionexistencewatchmenjack the ripperalan mooremulti pronged attackfrom hellaaron kosmisky
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy