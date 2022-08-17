Growing CCP’s Influence in the Panama Canal Prompts US To Invest in Regional Presence

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https://gnews.org/post/p18lbd907
08/13/2022 Sky News Australia: Due to the CCP’s growing influence around the US and the critical position of the Panama Canal, the Biden administration started to invest millions towards bolstering its regional presence