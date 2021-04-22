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Earth-Directed Solar Flare and Radio Blackout - A Coronal Mass Ejection is Likely Heading Our Way
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1040 views • April 22, 2021
The Lord of the Storms Lord RayEl Controls the Sun so It`s Only a Matter of When!!...... Job 9:7 He commands the sun, and it does not rise; He seals off the stars.
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