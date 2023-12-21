Slowing Down to Understand the Word of God - Keepin' it Marian Podcast Ep. 2

Fr. Timothy Childers & Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, Divine Mercy





Dec 19, 2023





In Episode 2, Fr. Thaddaeus and Fr. Timothy discuss the importance of carefully examining scripture to fully understand and appreciate its nuances.





Join two Marian priests, Fr. Timothy Childers, MIC, and Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, as they talk about “Keepin’ It Marian,” showing how we can best imitate Our Lady and her virtues amid the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, meditating on the Word of God and pondering it in our hearts. As they study and dialogue about the Scriptures, this dynamic priestly duo shares the riches of the charism, patrimony, and history of their Congregation, the Marians of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQPnaZH6sr8