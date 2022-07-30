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As data officially confirmed that the U.S. experienced a second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth, Joe Biden and his various advisors all directly denied the reality of a recession and claimed the economy is “transitioning” to become “strong and stable”.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/videos-biden-and-underlings-all-deny-recession-as-q2-gdp-officially-comes-in-at-negative-0-9/