Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AA-156 Dale Smith talks false flags, Iron Mountain, and Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars
28 views
channel image
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published a month ago |

Dale Smith joins us again to get into censorship, false flags, and education.  We will also tie things together by discussing the Iron Mountain Report, culture creation, Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, and more.

Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url

▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage

▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage

▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/

▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast

▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8

▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/

▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge

▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375

▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b



Keywords
freedomcensorshiplibertyconstitutionalexjonestrialgaslightingyekanyewestanomicagebillofrightsjohnageironmountainreporttavistockinstitutemeetattheshadetreedalesmith

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket