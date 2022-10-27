AA-156 Dale Smith talks false flags, Iron Mountain, and Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

Dale Smith joins us again to get into censorship, false flags, and education. We will also tie things together by discussing the Iron Mountain Report, culture creation, Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, and more.

Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url

▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage

▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage

▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/

▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast

▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8

▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/

▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge

▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375

▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b





