Dr. Jane Ruby: 'Rona Hysteria (Part 4)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anti-oxidant therapies:
* NAC (a precursor to glutathione)
* Vitamin C
* Vitamin D3
* Quercetin
* Zinc
...and several others (Zinc ionophores including EGCg)
p.s. PCR nasal swabs are tainted with carcinogens, e.g. ethylene oxide.
The full hour-long interview is linked below.
The Right Side With Doug Billings | 8 November 2021