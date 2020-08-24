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🔴 FORCED VACCINATIONS NZ? | Please be informed...
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103 views • August 24, 2020
Whether you like Jacinda or not, surely you would like to be informed of whether you have bodily integrity or not?! Surely you would like to be able to CHOOSE whether to have a vaccination (especially when you don't even know what it consists of)!!
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#maorirangersecuritydivision #WWG1WGA #trusttheplan #Qanon #darktolight #thegreatawakening #goodwins #forcedvaccines
Refusal of Vaccination doc.
https://www.maorirangersecuritydivision.com/avoid-forced-vaccines
Maori Ranger Security Division
https://www.maorirangersecuritydivision.com/
Subscribe to Join the Dots!!
#maorirangersecuritydivision #WWG1WGA #trusttheplan #Qanon #darktolight #thegreatawakening #goodwins #forcedvaccines
Refusal of Vaccination doc.
https://www.maorirangersecuritydivision.com/avoid-forced-vaccines
Maori Ranger Security Division
https://www.maorirangersecuritydivision.com/
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