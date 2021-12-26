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Candace Owens Reacts to Her Trump Interview and Dr. David Martin Says That Trump Has Been Bought Out by Big Pharma
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421 views • December 26, 2021
Link to the video: https://rumble.com/vrg0g9-candace-owens-reacts-to-her-trump-interview-and-dr.-david-martin-says-that-.html
I was watching ABC News Sunday Report this morning and they said that it was good to see that Trump and Biden are on the same page when it comes to promoting the vaccines and boosters. Their panel also asked why was Candace Owens insinuating that the vaccines were killing and injuring people when Trump blatantly denied that any of his vaccines were killing anyone. I shook my head and started editing this video.
The fallout for both Candace Owens and Donald Trump was fast and furious, in the meantime, Dr. David Martin and his post-Candace Owen/Trump interview - himself - with Man in America has gone viral itself as he suggests the elderly (over 65-year-olds) have been targeted for extinction by the Global Elite as America's Old Age Security is going to be bankrupt in 2028 and too many elderly will be left with crumbs, so Gates and company have decided to genocide them with the Covid vaccines. Sr. Martin also discusses why Trump has been compromised by Big Pharma.
Related links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimson_Contagion
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/
Full video with Dr. Martin:
Why Does Trump Keep Promoting the Vaccine?
Man in America on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vrahql-why-is-trump-promoting-the-vaccine.html
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I was watching ABC News Sunday Report this morning and they said that it was good to see that Trump and Biden are on the same page when it comes to promoting the vaccines and boosters. Their panel also asked why was Candace Owens insinuating that the vaccines were killing and injuring people when Trump blatantly denied that any of his vaccines were killing anyone. I shook my head and started editing this video.
The fallout for both Candace Owens and Donald Trump was fast and furious, in the meantime, Dr. David Martin and his post-Candace Owen/Trump interview - himself - with Man in America has gone viral itself as he suggests the elderly (over 65-year-olds) have been targeted for extinction by the Global Elite as America's Old Age Security is going to be bankrupt in 2028 and too many elderly will be left with crumbs, so Gates and company have decided to genocide them with the Covid vaccines. Sr. Martin also discusses why Trump has been compromised by Big Pharma.
Related links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimson_Contagion
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/
Full video with Dr. Martin:
Why Does Trump Keep Promoting the Vaccine?
Man in America on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vrahql-why-is-trump-promoting-the-vaccine.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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