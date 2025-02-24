Four Beasts, Seven Heads and Ten Horns

2/23/2025

4 Beasts, 7 Kings, 7 Heads and 10 Horns

Intro: Basically…The Four beasts are Babylon, Medo Persia, Greece and Rome. Four nations that were great world empires that controlled Israel after the Babylonian captivity.

The Seven Kings are those nations that also ruled over Israel from the Beginning at Moses til the Tribulation. Egypt, Assyria, Babylonia, Medo-Persia, Greece, Rome, and the revived Roman Empire. The Henry Morris Study Bible believes the seven heads are Sumerians, Egypt, Assyria, Babylonia, Medo-Persia, Greece and Rome. More about that later…..