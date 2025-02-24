Four Beasts, Seven Heads and Ten Horns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/23/2025
4 Beasts, 7 Kings, 7 Heads and 10 Horns
Intro: Basically…The Four beasts are Babylon, Medo Persia, Greece and Rome. Four nations that were great world empires that controlled Israel after the Babylonian captivity.
The Seven Kings are those nations that also ruled over Israel from the Beginning at Moses til the Tribulation. Egypt, Assyria, Babylonia, Medo-Persia, Greece, Rome, and the revived Roman Empire. The Henry Morris Study Bible believes the seven heads are Sumerians, Egypt, Assyria, Babylonia, Medo-Persia, Greece and Rome. More about that later…..