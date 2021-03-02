Tommy Chong’s Cannabis

Tommy Chong's death in the mid-1990s was greatly exaggerated, but did you know he almost quit acting before becoming a movie star?In the '60s, he played in band called Bobby Taylor and the Vancouvers when Diana Ross saw their act and insisted that Motown sign them immediately.In the 1990s while in federal prison for selling paraphernalia online, Tommy inspired his cube-mate to write a book, which later became a movie where Leonardo DiCaprio played Jordan Belfort in "The Wolf of Wall Street."Chong is reuniting with his old partner Cheech Marin to spread their new line of Cheech & Chong dispensaries throughout the country’s legal cannabis states.Tommy is also pleased to present his robust line of cannabis products which include both THC and CBD. Tommy Chong’s was one of the first multi-territory “Celebrity” Cannabis brands, debuting in the medical California market, then expanding out to every medical and recreational state in the nation.Guest:Tommy ChongHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 663 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.