© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tommy Chong’s Cannabis
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • March 02, 2021
Tommy Chong's death in the mid-1990s was greatly exaggerated, but did you know he almost quit acting before becoming a movie star?
In the '60s, he played in band called Bobby Taylor and the Vancouvers when Diana Ross saw their act and insisted that Motown sign them immediately.
In the 1990s while in federal prison for selling paraphernalia online, Tommy inspired his cube-mate to write a book, which later became a movie where Leonardo DiCaprio played Jordan Belfort in "The Wolf of Wall Street."
Chong is reuniting with his old partner Cheech Marin to spread their new line of Cheech & Chong dispensaries throughout the country’s legal cannabis states.
Tommy is also pleased to present his robust line of cannabis products which include both THC and CBD. Tommy Chong’s was one of the first multi-territory “Celebrity” Cannabis brands, debuting in the medical California market, then expanding out to every medical and recreational state in the nation.
Guest:
Tommy Chong
https://tommychong.com
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLX99fvh-6P/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 663 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
In the '60s, he played in band called Bobby Taylor and the Vancouvers when Diana Ross saw their act and insisted that Motown sign them immediately.
In the 1990s while in federal prison for selling paraphernalia online, Tommy inspired his cube-mate to write a book, which later became a movie where Leonardo DiCaprio played Jordan Belfort in "The Wolf of Wall Street."
Chong is reuniting with his old partner Cheech Marin to spread their new line of Cheech & Chong dispensaries throughout the country’s legal cannabis states.
Tommy is also pleased to present his robust line of cannabis products which include both THC and CBD. Tommy Chong’s was one of the first multi-territory “Celebrity” Cannabis brands, debuting in the medical California market, then expanding out to every medical and recreational state in the nation.
Guest:
Tommy Chong
https://tommychong.com
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLX99fvh-6P/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 663 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.