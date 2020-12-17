The Rise of A New Technological World Order

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Early in the morning of Monday, December 15, 2020, Google suffered a major worldwide outage in which all of its internet-connected services crashed.. This is just a small glimpse at what is to come!
The outage only lasted an hour, but it was a chilling reminder of how reliant the world has become on internet-connected technologies to do everything from unlocking doors and turning up the heat to accessing work files, sending emails and making phone calls.-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
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