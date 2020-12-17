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The Rise of A New Technological World Order
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96 views • December 17, 2020
DAHBOO777


Early in the morning of Monday, December 15, 2020, Google suffered a major worldwide outage in which all of its internet-connected services crashed.. This is just a small glimpse at what is to come!

The outage only lasted an hour, but it was a chilling reminder of how reliant the world has become on internet-connected technologies to do everything from unlocking doors and turning up the heat to accessing work files, sending emails and making phone calls.-

Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...

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