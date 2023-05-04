Ted Gunderson ret FBI North Vietnam Surrendered in 1973

Only the dead see the end of the war. Plato
In war, then, let your great object be victory, not lengthy campaigns.
Rapidity is the essence of war. Art of War
There is no instance of a country having benefited from prolonged warfare.
When you engage in actual fighting, if victory is long in coming, then men's weapons will grow dull and their ardor will be damped. If you lay siege to a town, you will exhaust your strength.
A victorious army opposed to a routed one, is as a pound's weight placed in the scale against a single grain.
The Theory of communism can be summed up in one single sentence the abolition of private property Karl Marx
