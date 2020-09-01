CoVid Sheeple Gone Wild : INSANE Covid Concerts

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So, if people want this INSANITY to end, then, it's down to us, the people, the more we accept this kind of insanity as the norm, then the more the insanity becomes the norm, you know?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFtWBQybw0w
Mr Cheswick