Ukraine strips Germany bare: Bavarian police pull off pantless protest vid to mock lack of uniforms





Police officers from Bavaria, the largest state in Germany located in the southeast of the country, recently filmed an April Fools' video in which they humorously went on duty without wearing trousers. The video alluded to a shortage of uniforms caused by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.





In the YouTube video, the officers are seen lamenting about their delayed uniforms. They joke about their situation as they humorously step out of their squad car without pants.





Jürgen Köhnlein, chairman of the Bavarian German Police Union, emphasized the shortage of uniform pieces in the video. He warned that the situation could deteriorate further and called on the Bavarian State Ministry of the Interior to take appropriate action, even if it required additional expenditures.





The Interior Ministry acknowledged the issue but clarified that it does not hinder the State Police duties. They mentioned that alternative uniform elements can be utilized to address the problem.





