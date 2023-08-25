EPOCH TV | Memes Hit As Trump Mugshot Released; Corporate Media Suggest Canceling Elections

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Memes Hit As Trump Mugshot Released; Corporate Media Suggest Canceling Elections
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/TheMugShotCR
Former President Donald Trump was booked in Georgia on Thursday. His mug shot, and those of his co-defendants are now being posted online. And already, Trump’s mug shot is becoming a meme and Trump is using it to campaign. In other news, corporate news outlets faced criticism recently for suggesting an end to normal election systems.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
