EPOCH TV | Memes Hit As Trump Mugshot Released; Corporate Media Suggest Canceling Elections
EPOCH TV   |  Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Memes Hit As Trump Mugshot Released; Corporate Media Suggest Canceling Elections

Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/TheMugShotCR


Former President Donald Trump was booked in Georgia on Thursday. His mug shot, and those of his co-defendants are now being posted online. And already, Trump’s mug shot is becoming a meme and Trump is using it to campaign. In other news, corporate news outlets faced criticism recently for suggesting an end to normal election systems.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.



